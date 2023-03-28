Since February 24, 2022, the National Police of Ukraine have launched more than 68 thousand criminal proceedings regarding war crimes committed by Russian invaders and collaborators.

As reported by the internal ministry press service, since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the investigators of the National Police of Ukraine have initiated 68,781 criminal proceedings regarding war crimes committed in the territory of Ukraine by the armed forces of the Russian Federation and their accomplices.

The largest number of cases — 56,711 —has been launched under Art. 438 of the Criminal Code, which deals with the violation of the laws and customs of war.

9,189 cases are related to Art. 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine. In addition, 2,639 are related to the collaboration activities.