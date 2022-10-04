The Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine’s army reports that the number of searches for how to surrender to the Ukrainian forces has increased in the recent days.

The hotline of the ‘I want to live’ special project has received more than 2,000 calls recently. The projects aims to facilitate the process of becoming prisoners of war for the Russian military.

According to the report, the increase was caused by the Ukrainian counter offensive in Kharkiv region and by Putin’s mobilization.

The project receives calls not only from the Russian soldiers who are already in Ukraine, but also from those who are being drafted now and their relatives. There are also calls from those who can be mobilized in Russia.