Russian occupational officials are scrambling to recruit doctors and nurses for hospitals in Mariupol. There are currently at least 62 openings for family doctors who are obviously not so keen to be taking the call, according to Mariupol exiled city official Petro Andrushchenko.

In his statement on Telegram app, Andrushchenko claimed the operations of remaining city medical institutions have been ‘paralyzed” due to understaffing issues.

The new hires are offered 7,5 thousand hryvnas’ monthly pay (roughly $200) along with such ‘perks’ as food aid and shorter working hours, which comes as ‘rather disputable privilege’, added Andrushchenko.

The situation is definitely putting pressure on locals.

The Ukrainian official called on people to flee the city before the local occupational government ‘takes them down’ with medical care like this.