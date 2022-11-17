Ukraine’s PM Denys Shmyhal said that the Russian military carried out strikes on gas production facilities of Ukraine and the Southern Machine-Building Plant in Dnipro.

This is reported by ‘Ukrainska Pravda’ with reference to Shmyhal’s words at the Kyiv International Economic Forum on November 17.

‘In the first days, defeat was predicted for us literally in days, in a week – we survived. Nine months of struggle – we learned to live with it’, said the prime minister.

According to him, missiles targeted Kyiv, attacked Ukrainian gas production facilities. The Russians also targeted the Southern Machine-Building Plant in Dnipro, one of the biggest Ukraine’s plants. ‘But despite this, we understand how to restrain the occupiers’, Shmyhal stressed.