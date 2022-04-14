Mariupol mayor Vadym Boychenko gave in interview to ‘Censor.Net’, in which he described the situation in the half-occupied city.

The mayor claims that Mariupol residents are blocked in the city, the bodies of the dead are being burned by Russian soldiers in the crematorium in the near town of Khartsyzk or buried in mass graves, and that the occupiers used an unknown poisonous substance in the city.

Boychenko confirmed the use of chemical weapons in Mariupol and noted that he had received this information from the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to him, a drone entered the city and dropped the substance, which caused respiratory and other issues among Ukrainian military defending the city.

The mayor also said that it is difficult to evacuate the city residents because Russian troops do not keep the agreed ceasefire and shell humanitarian corridors.

The evacuation efforts to Berdiansk ans Zaporizhzhya are almost impossible, as Russian miltary open fire at evacuation buses. The mayor says that about 250-270 residents managed to leave the city, but 120,000 locals are still there.

He also claims that 90% of the city infrastructure has been completely destroyed with airstrikes and artillery shelling.

Boychenko added that about 33.5 thousand residents have been forcibly relocated to Russia and the so-called DNR while those survivors who are still in Mariupol are hiding in shelters and basements without medicines, food and water.

He stressed Russia planned to capture the city in the first days of invasion, but Ukrainian forces are still defending it.

‘We are waiting for confident steps [of Ukrainian authorities] in Mariupol and Donetsk region in general. We are waiting for the help of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’, Boychenko concluded.