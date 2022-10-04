Russian invaders have not done anything to prepare the occupied Mariupol for the coming winter and cold season.

City residents are collecting firewood to heat their homes in winter, Mariupol city council reports.

According to the report, even the occupying authorities admit that they failed to renew the heating infrastructure in the city and want to partly solve the problem with the help of ‘mobile boiler rooms’.

However, even this decision will not help as 90% of the apartment blocks in the city have been damaged by Russian strikes and cannot receive heat-carrying agents.

The video with Mariupol residents collecting firewood was even shown on Russian propaganda TV.

Mariupol council calls on all residents to leave the city and evacuate to the Ukraine-controlled territory.