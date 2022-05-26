Russian troops continue airstrikes and artillery shelling in Kherson region.

On May 24, they dropped about 1,000 anti-personnel high-explosive mines near the village of Novovoskresenske.

‘People do not know what to do; there are lots of them in the yards and on the streets. At their own risk, locals collect them and remove from the yards’, local councilor Dmytro Burlai wrote on Facebook.

At the same time, the enemy troops fired at the neighboring village of Dudchany, destroying houses and leaving unexploded ordnance. According to the councilor, local residents cannot understand the reasons for such actions of the occupiers.

‘Such reports come from many eyewitnesses. It seems that different groups of occupiers have conflicts with each other’, he supposed.