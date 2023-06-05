The occupation administration forces taxi drivers working in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region to spy on local residents.

As reported by the National Resistance Center, taxi drivers are forced to become agents of the occupiers and inform the enemy about persons with pro-Ukrainian sentiments. In this way, Russians hope to defeat the Ukrainian underground.

It is also reported that in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian invaders do not issue insulin to patients with diabetes if they do not have a Russian passport. Insulin is not issued even to those citizens of Ukraine who need it for the children.

the National Resistance Center notes that in this way, Russian occupiers are trying to force local residents to get Russian passports.