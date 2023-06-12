After the water recedes in the villages in the temporarily occupied left-bank territories of Kherson region, Russian troops are looting the abandoned houses.

As reported by the National Resistance Center, Russians do not allow locals to return to the settlements in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region and loot their houses.

The residents of the temporarily occupied settlements on the left bank of Kherson region are trying to return to their homes after flooding. People had to leave their homes after the terrorist attack by the Russians at the Kakhovka HPP. As the high water begins to recede, the locals are eager to return home.

Russians closed the entrance to these villages and towns and are actively looting houses. In particular, such a situation is reported in the village of Velyka Kardashynka, Skadovsk district.

In the town of Hola Prystan, the occupiers blocked people in a local school. Russians took away passports from the locals and do not allow them to go home.

As reported earlier, Russian troops blew up the Kakhovka hydro power plant, which is located in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region in the town of Nova Kakhovka.

Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal said that up to 80 towns and villages are in a dangerous zone with the threat of flooding.

Approximately 10,000 hectares of agricultural land are flooded on the right bank of Kherson region and several times more on the left bank, which is currently under Russian occupation.

President Zelensky addressed called on the international organizations to provide aid for the people in the flooded areas.