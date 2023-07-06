Director of Energoatom nuclear energy company Petro Kotin commented on the satellite images of the American company Planet Labs and noted that unknown objects were spotted on the roofs of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

As informed by Energoatom, Kotin stated that the danger level at the nuclear plant remains very high.

‘The danger at the plant is great and this danger is connected primarily with the stay of the Russian military at the plant, he said.

He also stated that according to the latest information, about 700 Russian troops are stationed at the nuclear plant.

The director added that Russians keep military equipment and explosives in the territory of the nuclear plant.