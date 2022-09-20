The Russians have removed all Ukrainian books from the libraries of temporarily occupied Melitopol, – said the press service of the National Resistance Center.

The occupiers reported the seizure of ‘Nazi’ literature from the libraries of Melitopol region. As part of this ‘action’, the police seized all Ukrainian-language literature along with books about the ATO. The occupiers are especially proud of seizing children’s books as they are believed to distort the history of Ukraine and impose ‘Nazi values’, – said in the statement.

Although the Russians call it the process of denazification, those were the Nazis who went to war on books.

The National Resistance Center noted, that Ukraine will definitely return its territories, and with it, our books to our libraries. However, during the operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine residents are urged to leave the region not to become human shields for the occupier.