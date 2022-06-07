Russian invaders continue constant shelling of civilian objects in Luhansk region.

Region governor Serhii Haidai reports that overnight, the aggressors hit a college, school and market in Lysychansk, leaving two locals wounded.

He said the shelling caused fires in the market area and severely damaged college and school facilities.

In addition, Russian strikes destroyed 13 houses in Zolote and 11 in Hirske.

In Severodonetsk, Russian troops continue storming Ukrainian positions, but the defenders repel the attacks.