On September 5 the Russian forces hit Kryvorizhzhia region. The consequences of the missile strikes ‘are being evaluated’, informs the governor Mykola Lukashuk.

The State Emergency Service of Dnipropetrovska oblast claims that due to fire caused by shelling the tank farm with all fuel reserves were destroyed in Karpiv hromada of Kryvorizhzhia region. Currently, firefighters are at work trying to extinguish fire while the number of casualties and the damage caused are still to be estimated.

At noon, in Apostoliv hromada Uragan missile strikes caused fire in a utility building when a shell hit a pipeline. Overall, 13 houses, several cars, 2 pipelines and about three dozen solar panels were damaged in the community.

Three civilians were injured, and one woman (born in 1936) was killed.

Zelenodolsk hromada also suffered from bombs, some of which were later found and defused.