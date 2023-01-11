On January 10, Russian invaders opened fire on populated areas of the Kherson region more than 60 times. There are wounded civilians.

The statement came from the head of Kherson region administration Yaroslav Yanushevych.

According to his information, Kherson region came under Russian fire 63 times in the past day. The invaders opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems, mortars, tanks and artillery.

Russian troops launched 24 artillery attacks on the residential areas of Kherson. Enemy shells hit an educational institution, a hospital, private and apartment buildings.

In addition, because of the criminal actions of the Russians invaders, five residents of Kherson region received injuries of varying degrees of severity.