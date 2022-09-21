In early hours of September, 21 the Russians shelled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which caused the damage of unit 6 communication equipment, – says Energoatom.

Missiles exploded near the nuclear plant at 00.13. The strike resulted in the unit transformers switch off. Consequently, two diesel generators of safety system were activated. By 2.00 in the morning the personnel managed to repair the damage.

‘The Russians continue to commit the acts of nuclear terrorism at the nuclear power plants of Ukraine. Even the presence of the IAEA inspectors at the site of Zaporizhzhia NPP doesn’t stop them,’- claims Energoatom.

Energoatom urged the IAEA officials to take urgent measures towards de-occupation of Zaporizhzhia NPP and establishment of security zones around all nuclear power plants in Ukraine.