In Kherson, Russian occupiers station military units in children’s camps.

The invaders are looking for underground facilities to equip bomb shelters, the Main Directorate of Intelligence informs.

The occupiers examined the underground communications of the Kherson cotton factory to find out whether they could accommodate 40 units of military equipment there. Russians were taking pictures and looking for a map of the tunnels.

The invaders also occupied a children camp and resort facilities in the region and stationed troops in them.

In addition, the occupiers forbade paying in Ukrainian currency in local markets. Terminals and ATMs that supported hryvnia transactions are being dismantled.