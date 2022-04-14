In a TV interview, Dnipro city mayor Boris Filatov commented on possible attack of the Russian army in the direction of Dnipro.

He said that Putin might have crazy plans to move forward, to cross the Dnieper and to attack the city of Dnipro, but this would cost dozens of thousands losses for the invading troops.

At the same time, the mayor explained his words regarding recommended evacuation of women and children, saying the hostilities may intensify causing civilian casualties, which should be avoided.

‘In the face of massive rocket strikes, I recommended that those who do not work in critical infrastructure or defense, and who have the opportunity, move to quieter regions. Russian troops continue to bomb us, the intensification of hostilities is growing’, Filatov said.

He added Russians only call their weapons ‘precision-guided and smart’, but nobody knows where they may target in reality.