The situation is growing more dire for Ukrainian defenders holed up at Azovstal steelworks yet they continue to stave off attacks of Russian invaders.

The alarming account from a medical worker who remains trapped at the Azovstal site draws a grim picture of worsening condition the Ukrainian hold-outs have to live in.

The revelation come from Valeriya Karpylenko that refers to the source with the knowledge of the situation.

‘The 81st day in full blocade under the incessant barrage.

Being with my brothers-in-arms, I have for long noticed the scent of acetone, complaints of headache and unconsciousness.

They feel sick all the time but they can’t vomit. We were out of metoclopramide and ondansetron a month ago. The wounded are in need of enhanced nutrition as the normal wound healings needs maximum of proteins and carbohydrates as tissue can’t regenerate out of nothing. If you take into account that wound healing takes up the lion’s share of immunity and strength, it means that chances for recovery are slim.

Each of us has lost their weight and keep losing it. Personally I have lost 20 kilos while some have lost 25 kilos and they still have to carry out combat missions. It stems from absence of calorie diet, there are no meals in principle. We are having the bite-size of it.

What makes the situation critical is bad want of drinkable water as the water we have here contains rust, bacteria, and itself is very hard. Constant consumption of if leads to dysbacteriosis and worsens stomach acidity. And this comes amid virtual absence of any medicines and antibiotics.

The resilience of the men who are still keeping their position is beyond words. Yet their eyes are full of hope and faith they soon will be saved.’