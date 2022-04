On Saturday morning, Kyiv was once again hit with Russian missiles, which hit Darnytsia district.

Kyiv mayor Vitaly Klitchko said on Facebook that with the ongoing rescue operation there is yet no information on casualties.

The mayor called on Kyiv residents to keep safe and to hide in shelters during the air raids.

He also addressed those who had left the capital earlier not to return to the city yet and there is a threat of further airstrikes.