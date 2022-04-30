On April 30, a rally to support the defenders of Mariupol took place on Kyiv central square.

The rally gathered together the relatives of ‘Azov’ regiment and 36th Marine Brigade soldiers who are still defending the besieged city.

They called on the international community to facilitate the organization of the humanitarian corridor and evacuation of those who are still fighting in the ‘Azovstal’ plant area.

People rallied with the slogans ‘Save Mariupol’, ‘Mariupol can’t wait’, and ‘Stop talking, start action’.