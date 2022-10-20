Ukraine has launched ‘Save the Spot’ charitable platform, which aims to raise funds to restore Ukrainian cultural sites damaged by Russian invasion.

Via Save the Spot, foreigners can donate funds for the restoration of Ukrainian cultural institutions that suffered damage during the war.

Anyone can join Save the Spot.Funds will be used to restore the selected museum, library, cultural center, zoo, etc.

The project is aimed at a foreign audience, so the site uses English.

‘On our platform, you can support the institution of your choice by purchasing a ticket, with 100% of the donation going directly to the institutions so they can rebuild and reopen after the end of the war’, the developers say.