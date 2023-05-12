Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine revealed new facts of the criminal activities of the former education minister Dmytro Tabachnyk who is suspected of high treason.

As stated by the SBU, it was established that Tabachnyk is in direct contact with Oleg Kozlov, a staff member of the 9th Department of the Operational Information Department of the 5th Service of the FSB of the Russian Federation.

After the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Tabachnyk coordinated his activities with Russian special services.

According to the investigation, he took an active part in the organization of fake referendums in the temporarily occupied areas of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Last autumn, he was appointed adviser to the head of the occupation administration in the temporarily captured part of Zaporizhzhia region.

The Security Service of Ukraine continues investigation under the articles of high treason and collaboration.