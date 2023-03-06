Within the ongoing investigation regarding the former management of Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta companies, the Security Service of Ukraine arrested oil products worth almost UAH 800 million.

As stated by the SBU, the investigators conducted searches at the logistics nodes and warehouses of the companies. Law enforcement officers arrested more than 16,000 tons of oil products, the value of which amounts to almost 800 million hryvnias.

It is noted that the SBU has blocked the possible illegal sale of these oil products. Currently, the issue of their further transfer to the needs of the Defense Forces is being considered.

Law enforcement officers established that during 2022, Ukrtatnafta representatives shipped fuel to the addresses of affiliated companies without displaying the transactions in tax reporting. Further, the products were sold via gas stations as wholesale batches of petroleum products without payment of excise tax.