The Security Service of Ukraine has collected evidence that Russian invaders committed acts of nuclear terrorism during the occupation of Chornobyl exclusion zone in February-March 2022.

On the first day of the full-fledged war against Ukraine, Russian forces occupied the Chornobyl nuclear power plant and the exclusion zone around it.

Although the plant has not been operating since the 1986 disaster, Chornobyl remains a huge complex with three nuclear fuel storage facilities and a number of radioactive waste sites.

Therefore, Russian invaders, who turned the Chernobyl plant zone into their temporary military base, grossly violated the Geneva Convention, which directly prohibits attacks on nuclear facilities.

In addition, the occupiers violated the norms of nuclear safety. They damaged the premises and mined the territory, making impossible the regular external monitoring of radiation and the supply of the needed spare parts, fuel and consumables. Moreover, the occupiers kept the plant personnel in stressful conditions, which could lead to the emergency.