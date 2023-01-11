The Security Service of Ukraine is conducting counterintelligence activities in the territory of Kyiv Pechersk District, where governmental buildings are situated.

The measures take place in cooperation with the State Security Office of Ukraine, the National Police and the Military Law and Order Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

‘The goal is to check and strengthen the anti-sabotage protection of important state facilities, increase the security of persons subject to state protection. This is especially important in the conditions of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, which is trying to destabilize the situation in Ukraine by any means’, the SBU statement says.

With the participation of representatives of the State Security Office, law enforcement officers conduct an inspection of the territory and individual premises in order to identify prohibited items and check citizens who are in the territory of the government district. In addition, regime measures will be strengthened in Pechersk district.

It is noted that security measures are introduced ‘taking into account the legal regime of martial law’.During their implementation, there may be restrictions on passage through the streets of the capital, checking of citizens’ documents and inspection of cars.

The SBU called on citizens to respond appropriately to the actions and demands of law enforcement officers.