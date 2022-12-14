The Security Service of Ukraine continues security measures regarding Moscow patriarchy Orthodox church.

Today, Ukrainian law enforcement officer conducted searches in 19 church facilities in nine regions of the country.

The searches are carried out jointly with the National Police and the National Guard within the framework of the SBU’s systematic work to counter the subversive activities of the Russian special services in Ukraine.

It is also noted that the searches are conducted with participation of church representatives. The inspection of the territories and premises is carried out to identify persons, who may be involved in illegal activities to the detriment of the state sovereignty of Ukraine, and objects prohibited from circulation.

Earlier, Russian propaganda materials were found in a number of churches that belong to Russian Orthodox church.

On December 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky put in action the decision of the National Security and Defense Council regarding religious organizations.