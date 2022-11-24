The Security Service of Ukraine conducted searches in the energy company that allegedly belongs to Russian citizens.

The searches were conducted by the SBU and State Bureau of Investigation. The SBU statement says that the Russians are suspected of creating a criminal organization that harms the state security of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the company manages energy infrastructure facilities in Zhytomyr, Kherson, Kirovohrad, Chernivtsi and Rivne regions, and Kyiv.

The actions of law enforcement are aimed at minimizing Russian influence on Ukraine’s energy system, ‘which has become one of the priority targets of Russian aggression, especially on the eve of the heating season’.