The employees of the Security Service of Ukraine are conducting security measures at Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant.

‘The Security Service of Ukraine in Khmelnytskyi region is conducting security measures in the city of Netishyn and at the facilities of Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant’, the SBU Facebook statement says.

Residents were reminded about the prohibition of photo and video recording. In particular, local residents were informed about the prohibition of sharing on social networks or public chats the movement of Ukrainian military equipment, the actions of military personnel and law enforcement officers involved in the measures.

According to the legislation, strict liability is provided for the unauthorized dissemination of information regarding the movement or deployment of military formations during martial law. It is forbidden to distribute information about the direction, movement of weapons, armaments and military supplies; movement or location of the Armed Forces or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, etc. (Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

‘It should not be forgotten that the war is still going on, so a published photo can cause significant damage to the country’s defense capabilities’, the statement stresses.