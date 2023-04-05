Ukraine’s law enforcement declared suspicion to the former director of ‘Antonov’ plant. One of the accusations is that his actions led to the destruction of An-225 Mriya aircraft.

According to the SBU, the investigation revealed that that at the beginning of 2022, the director had to organize timely evacuation of the aircraft from the Hostomel airfield. To ensure the protection of the plane, it had to be transferred to the airport in the city of Leipzig in Germany.

On the eve of the Russian full-scale invasion, the An-225 plane was in proper technical condition, which allowed it to fly outside Ukraine.

The general director of the company did not give an appropriate instruction regarding the evacuation of Mriya abroad. Such criminal actions of the general director led to the destruction of the aircraft. As stated by the SBU, the cost of damages caused to the state is UAH 8.4 billion.

In addition, the ex-director of the ‘Antonov’ plant did not ensure a timely extension of the aircraft insurance contract. Because of this, the state-owned enterprise lost more than 42 million hryvnias in the form of compensatory insurance payments.

Earlier, the SBU notified the ex-director of the suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations during a special period, which led to the death of people and other serious consequences).