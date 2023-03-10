The Security Service of Ukraine declared suspicion to the ex-management of the state enterprise ‘Antonov’, whose criminal actions led to the temporary seizure by the Russians of a strategically important airfield, surrounding settlements and the destruction of the AN-225 Mriya aircraft.

According to the SBU, they collected a thorough evidence base on the ex-director of the Antonov plant, his deputy and the head of the aviation security unit. The accusations may lead to up 15 years in prison.

Before the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, the officials did not allow servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine to enter the territory of the Hostomel airport to prepare for its defense. Because of these actions, the Russians captured the airfield and destroyed the AN-225 Mriya aircraft.

The SBU established that in the period January-February 2022, the officials directly prohibited the Ukrainian military from erecting defensive fortifications at the airfield. For this purpose, the order was issued to block the entry of National Guard soldiers to the territory of the object.

Based on the collected evidence, the SBU investigators notified all three persons of the suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations during a special period, which led to the death of people and other serious consequences).