The Security Service of Ukraine has gathered evidence that the rector of Pochaiv seminary, which is one of the main centers of the Moscow patriarchy Orthodox church, is involved in spreading Russian propaganda.

According to the law enforcement, the archbishop distributed posts through social networks in which he humiliated the national honor and dignity of the Ukrainian people. He also contributed to the incitement of religious enmity and hatred by his actions.

To spread destructive content, the rector used an anonymous profile on Facebook, and to prepare his publications he used the narratives of Russian propagandists.

Earlier, Russian propaganda materials were found in a number of churches that belong to Russian Orthodox church.

On December 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky put in action the decision of the National Security and Defense Council regarding religious organizations.