The Security Service of Ukraine exposed a group of Russian agents who were collecting intelligence for missile attacks on Ukraine’s railway infrastructure.

As reported by the SBU, the group included eight people with fake documents. The agents gathered information on the location and movement of the Ukrainian armed forces.

The agents also scouted the locations of ammunition warehouses, firing positions, checkpoints and fortifications of the Ukrainian troops in the frontline areas and in Dnipro region. They were especially interested in routes of movement of military trains.

The Ukrainian security detained four agents while other four are now in the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, the agent network was formed before the beginning of the full-scale invasion and was activated after February 24, 2022.