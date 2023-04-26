The Security Service of Ukraine exposed two collaborators in Kyiv and Odesa.

According to the SBU, both women voluntarily started collaboration with Russians during temporarily captured occupation in the south of Ukraine.

One of the women actively collaborated with the occupiers in Kherson, organizing water supply for Russian troops. Before the liberation of the city, she left Kherson and tried to hide in Kyiv.

Another women helped Russian occupiers in Kherson in introducing a ‘ruble zone’ in the captured areas. After Russian retreat, the collaborator moved to Odesa trying to avoid being held accountable.

Both women are now accused of collaboration. The SBU continues investigations into the cases.