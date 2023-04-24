The Security Service of Ukraine detained the former acting commander of one of the units of the Special Operations Forces Roman Chervinskyi, whose actions, according to the investigation, led to casualties and destruction of equipment after the Russian strike on the Kanatove airfield in Kirovohrad region.

Ukrainska Pravda informs that Chervinskyi was detained on April 24.

Earlier, on April 21, the SBU notified Chervinskyi of the suspicion under the Criminal Code article ‘Exceeding authority by a military official’. His actions led to a missile attack by the Russian army on the Kanatove airfield in Kirovohrad region in the summer of 2022.

According to the investigators, the missile strike was preceded by the organization of a so-called ‘special operation’ to seize an aircraft of the Russian Air Force by some military personnel, including Chervinskyi.

‘During this ‘operation’, which was carried out despite the SBU’s remarks and without coordination with the relevant state authorities, the enemy received information about the placement of the personnel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Ukrainian aircraft. These data made it possible for the Russian Armed Forces to carry out a massive attack on the Kanatove airfield’, the SBU statement says.

According to Chervinskyi, his persecution by law enforcement agencies is politically motivated. In particular, the former intelligence officer connects it with the so-called ‘Wagnergate’ – a failed operation in 2020 to capture Wagner group members.