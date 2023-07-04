The Security Service of Ukraine detained a collaborator who gathered intelligence to pinpoint Russian missile attack on the city of Mykolaiv.

According to the SBU, the agent collected information regarding the military equipment plant and the security service headquarters in Mykolaiv region.

The man tried to provide Russian invaders with the exact coordinates of these objects and suggested attacking them with Kinzhal missiles.

He also collected data on the location and movement of the Ukrainian forces in the frontline areas.

The Security Service continues investigation into the case under the article of high treason. The man may face life imprisonment.