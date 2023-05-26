The Security Service of Ukraine exposed a collaborator who was collecting intelligence regarding location of the Ukrainian units in the south of the country.

As reported by the SBU, the man was recruited by the Russian special services at the beginning of this year.

According to the enemy instructions, he secretly recorded the objects of the Defense Forces with his phone camera. Russians were interested in the locations of the Ukrainian defenders, the number of personnel and available weapons.

In addition, the collaborator determined the coordinates of key transport communications and the possible movement of convoys with ammunition.

The SBU continues investigation into the case. The agent faces up to 12 years of imprisonment.