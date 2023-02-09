The Security Service of Ukraine detained an employee of Ukrzaliznytsia railway company for collaboration with the FSB. The agent collected information for missile strikes on Kyiv and monitored the movement of the equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to the investigation, the railway official was involved in collaboration after the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

In the event of the capture of the region, he was promised loyal treatment and leadership positions in the occupation administration. His intelligence and subversive activity against Ukraine was managed by a FSB officer.

Russians were interested in intelligence about the time and place of movement of trains with weapons and ammunition of the Armed Forces.

The agent also tried to hand over to the Russian military the coordinates of energy-generating enterprises in Kyiv. The enemy planned to use the received data to prepare and carry out missile strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure.

The SBU is now investigating the case. The agent has been declared a suspicion in high treason. He faces up to 15 years of imprisonment.