The Security Service of Ukraine exposed a Russian agent who was trying to prevent Ukrainian counter offensive in the Bakhmut area.

According to the SBU, the man transferred to the FSB the locations and directions of movement of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are involved in conducting counteroffensive operations in the Bakhmut area.

The enemy intelligence was interested in the coordinates of the combat positions and the movement routes of the Third Separate Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The agent also informed the aggressors about the locations of warehouses with fuel and lubricant materials and the number of military convoys of the Defense Forces passing through Ukrainian checkpoints.

The man is the resident of the town of Kostiantynivka and was recruited by the Russian special services in June.

The Security Service continues investigation into the case and the collaborator faces up to 15 years of imprisonment.