The Security Service of Ukraine exposed a Russian agent who provided Russian military with coordinates for a rocket attack that targeted a school and a hospital in Lyman, Donetsk region.

According to the law enforcement, the collaborator collected intelligence data on the location and routes of movement of the Defense Forces in the region. He sent to the enemy the coordinates of critical infrastructure facilities and social institutions Lyman.

The occupiers used the received data to prepare and carry out massive rocket attacks on Lyman.

After the strikes, the collaborator made photos and videos of the strike results and reported to the Russian special services.

The spy is now under arrest and the SBU has launched the investigation into the case.