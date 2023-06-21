The Security Service of Ukraine detained a regional official of Ukrenergo national energy company, who cooperated with the FSB of the Russian Federation and was collecting intelligence for new attacks on electric facilities in five regions of Ukraine.

According to the SBU, the detainee collected information about the locations of key power facilities in Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

In addition, he informed the invaders about the approximate voltage of energy facilities and the damage after Russian strikes.

Russians needed this intelligence for the preparation of new airstrikes on electric facilities in 5 regions of Ukraine.

As established by the investigation, the man was recruited by Russian special services long before the beginning of the full-scale invasion. After February 24, 2022, the occupiers began to use their agent to conduct reconnaissance and subversive activities against Ukraine.

The Security Service continues investigation under the article of high treason. The agent may face life imprisonment.