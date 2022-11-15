The Security Service of Ukraine has launched investigation regarding the incident that took place in Kyiv-Pecherska Lavra on November 12.

Kyiv-Pecherska Lavra is one of the main monasteries of the Orthodox church. During the church service, the priest initiated singing a song that glorifies Russia.

The investigation is carried out based on the fact of justification, recognition as legitimate, and denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. Currently, all materials are sent for the relevant examinations.

‘Those who, in the conditions of a full-scale war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, are waiting for the ‘awakening of mother Russia’ should understand that this harms the security and interests of Ukraine and our citizens. And we will not allow such manifestations’, said SBU chief Vasyl Maliuk.