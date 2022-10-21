The Security Service of Ukraine has launched an investigation regarding the supply of Iranian drones to the Russian Federation during its war against Ukraine.

SBU investigators aim to identify all those involved in the supply to the Russian Federation of Iranian drones Shahed-136 and Mohajer-6, as well as short-range ballistic missiles Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar.

According to the investigation, there is every reason to claim that representatives of the Iranian government and the defense-industrial complex are deliberately helping the Russian Federation in its large-scale war against Ukraine.

The SBU noted that the purpose is to establish the names of the involved persons, the method and routes of transportation of these weapons and further bring them to justice.

Security service chief Vasyl Maliuk stated that whoever helps Russia hit peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages should also bear responsibility for war crimes committed by the Russian Federation.

‘One cannot knowingly sell a sharpened knife to a maniac and then be surprised that he kills people. Therefore, Ukrainian law enforcement agencies are currently giving a legal assessment to such assistance to our enemy. Despite the attempt of the Russian Federation to disguise Shahed drones as Russia-made Geran, we will prove their Iranian origin’, he said.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a strict statement regarding Iran.