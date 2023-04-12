The Security Service of Ukraine started a pre-trial investigation into the war crime of the Russians, who tortured and later beheaded a Ukrainian prisoner of war and filmed it.

On April 11, a video appeared on the Internet. It shows torturing and then beheading of a Ukrainian prisoner of war, the SBU statement says.

The Security Service of Ukraine launched investigation under Part 2 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

‘We will find these non-humans. If necessary, we will get them wherever they are: from underground or from the other world. But they will definitely be punished for what they have done’, said Vasyl Maliuk, the chief of Ukraine’s security service.