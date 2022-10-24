On October 23, the Security Service of Ukraine announced that the president of Motor Sich, Viacheslav Bohuslaiev, had been detained due to the cooperation with the Russian Federation. Today, the agency made public phone records containing evidence related to the allegation.

The evidence proves that the director cooperated with Russian representatives. They created transnational channels for the illegal supply of Ukrainian aircraft engines produced at ‘Motor Sich’ plant to Russia. The engines and spare parts were used for the production and repair of Russian attack helicopters.

In March 2022, Bohuslaiev said in a phone call that president Zelensky will be ‘kicked out’. In the same month, he discussed ways to smuggle helicopter engines to Russia.

In May, the director admitted that he supplied dozens of units to the Russian Federation.

The records also contain other conversations that prove collaboration with Russia.