‘Slidstvo.Info’ reporters named the SBU official who allegedly interfered with the public showing of ‘Offshore 95’ documentary.

The display of the documentary ‘Offshore 95: secrets of president Zelensky’s business’, produced by ‘Slidstvo.Info’, was planned in ‘Mala Opera’

The showing suffered delay after the administration of the opera house called off the event due to a supposed ‘power shortage’.

As further became known, the cancellation was allegedly prompted by a phone call of the security service officer who threatened the administration ‘will have problems’.

The alleged officer was tracked down after Kyiv mayor adviser Oleksii Hrytsenko posted on Facebook the screenshot with the phone number.

The SBU officer, identified as Oleksandr Novikov, denied his involvement with documentary display disruption, arguing that he called Kyiv officials regarding other issues.

‘I did not phone with threats. Honestly. I have other current issues and I have to solve them [with Kyiv officials]’, states Novikov.

In response to media requests, the SBU said ‘they do not interfere with journalists’ activities’.

The documentary ‘Offshore 95: secrets of president Zelensky’s business’, produced by ‘Slidstvo.Info’, was made part of Pandora Papers report.

Ukraine features prominently in Pandora Papers investigation with almost 40 Ukrainians named among scores of politicians and businessmen who used offshore companies for questionable deals and property acquisitions.

Slidstvo.Info’ reporters claim Pandora Papers got information on Zelensky’s offshore companies in the British Virgin Islands, Belize and Cyprus.

The alleged involvement of president Zelensky in money laundering sparked protests in Ukraine and abroad.