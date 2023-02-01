On February 1, the Security Service of Ukraine, together with other law enforcement agencies, is conducting a series of large-scale operational and investigative measures aimed at fighting the internal enemies.

As stated by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk, the SBU is talking the steps regarding the persons whose actions harm the security of the state in various spheres: traitors and agents of the Russian special services, organized criminal groups, officials involved in corruption who undermine the country’s economy and defense.

It is noted that dozens of searches are being conducted today.

‘We are carrying out the task set by the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and are striking a powerful blow against the internal enemies’, the SBU head said.

He added that this is only the first stage of complex and systematic work, which is already being carried out by the Security Service.

‘Every criminal who has the audacity to harm Ukraine, especially in the conditions of war, must clearly understand that we will put handcuffs on his hands. The Security Service of Ukraine will make maximum efforts for this’, Maliuk stressed.