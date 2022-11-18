On November 18, all regions of Ukraine will experience scheduled outages, Ukrenergo national operator informs.

In addition, Ukrenergo states the possibility of emergency shutdowns.

‘Due to the change to cold weather, the consumption of electricity is increasing every day in those regions of Ukraine, where the electricity supply has already been restored after the massive rocket attacks on the energy infrastructure on November 15. This complicates the already difficult situation in the power system’, the statement says.

The energy companies are forced to introduce blackouts in order to prevent the total collapse of country’s energy system.

The situation is caused by the ongoing Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy facilities.