Ukrenergo national energy operator informs that due to the damaged networks, scheduled outages have been introduced in Odesa region.

Electricity consumption gradually increases, compared to the weekend, which is usual for the beginning of the working week. There is no capacity deficit in the power system. The available capacity is sufficient to cover consumption needs.

The absence of a deficit is explained by the fact that after the repairs, additional power units at several thermal power plants started operation and the production of electricity in the power system increased. In addition, hydroelectric power plants are working intensively. Increased daylight hours and clear weather favor generation from renewable energy sources. The import of electricity from Slovakia is also ongoing.

The company did not introduce consumption limits to the regions due to the increased production.

At the same time, Ukrenergo reminded that several power plants, including Zaporizhzhia nuclear power, are situated in the temporarily occupied territories and do not produce electricity for Ukraine. The company also continues repair work after Russian massive missile and drone attacks.