On October 20 morning, Russian invaders hit with missiles a school in the town of Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region.

President’s top official Kyrylo Tymoshenko stated on Telegram that the strike took place at about 7:20 am.

The emergency teams are working on the site and the information on casualties is being checked.

Yesterday strikes in Zaporizhzhia region wounded eight local civilians.