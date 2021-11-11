Ukraine’s PM Denys Shmyhal claims schools should return to in-person learning after unvaccinated teachers have been suspended.

According to the PM, the government calls on the heads of local governments to ensure that all educational institutions switch back to in-person learning.

‘The government insists on offline learning in all educational institutions. From Monday, unvaccinated teachers have been suspended, so it is assumed that 100% of staff are vaccinated’, Shmyhal said.

Schmyhal added that even the World Health Organization recommends that schools operate in person.

Ukraine’s ombudsperson Liudmyla Denisova also criticized distance learning, saying it ‘violates the right of children to receive quality education’.